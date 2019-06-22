I like to consider myself the cool “Sports Dad.” We have one of those families where about 99% of our memories are sports related of some kind, and when I think back, it isn’t hard to understand why. I was raised by a really cool “Sports Dad.” Now cool, had a different definition a couple of years ago when I was a lad, but that doesn’t matter, my Dad was Barney Fife “suave.”

We often hear the term “quiet leader” used and my Dad falls right under that category. (Maybe that was because my Mom wouldn’t let him get a word in.) No matter, my Dad wasn’t loud or boisterous, sitting on the front row screaming at me and embarrassing us both, which would have been difficult considering he was my coach in every sport I played growing up. My Dad has always been one who just led by example, always handling himself with the utmost of tact and class when dealing with idiots, and trust me he has more than a few of those come along. Those of you who know me best, and I’m not one who lets a lot of people in my circle, know that I cam pretty calm when it comes to stressful situations, an inward calm I suppose. Where did I get that from? My Dad, of course.

I grew up in a different time, one when Dad went to work and Mom stayed home and took care of me and my siblings. (I have a brother and a sister for those of you who weren’t aware.) We didn’t run all over the country playing baseball and basketball and soccer and all that, and God less those of you who take on that challenge. We played baseball from spring to fall, a lot of backyard football after that, and basketball in the winter-life was easily defined and the seasons didn’t overlap as they do in today’s confusing sports world. As I said, my Dad was my baseball and basketball coach and for the life of me, I can’t ever recall him losing his temper, so when life came full circle many years after and my coaching days began, I tried to follow that example. I managed it for the most part, though there were a few times that I may have overreacted, all ended one evening when my own son called me out on it. Trust me, that is a humbling experience for a Dad.

I do a lot of driving alone, which is okay because it is my “thinking” time. As I made my way through yet another downpour on Tuesday morning, I was trying to recall what a typical night was like in our house when I was growing up and it quickly dawned on me that those memories were fading far too quickly. I do remember that my Dad got home from work around 4:30 or so and that was when we went to the kitchen table and had dinner together, a lost art in today’s world. I had a dinner exception, as I was allowed to read the Cincinnati Post sports section at dinner. (I had already devoured the Enquirer by that point.) I would assume that the television was on for most of the evening, being that I know everything about most 60’s and 70’s TV programs. Beyond that, my memories are gone, though I am sure my Mom can fill in the blanks for us. I was probably just holed up in my room sorting out large stacks of baseball cards.

That’s another thing I can thank my cool Dad for, and I bet there are others out there who can say the same thing. If you have a large sports memorabilia collection like I do, much of the thanks can go to your Dad because he encouraged and supported your collecting when you were younger, and when cards were a nickel a pack. I can’t tell you how many time my Dad pulled his little change purse out of his pocket, giving me money to buy cards, or perhaps when the Easter Bunny brought other kids lots of candy, but always filled my basket with a fresh new box of Topps.

With my hectic schedule, I don’t get to see my Dad as much as I would like to and I know there will come a day when I will look back and regret that, but I also know that in his quiet way, he just wants his kids, and now his grandkids, to just be doing what makes them happy. That’s the way my Dad works- he doesn’t have to say it, you just know it. After actually getting away from work and home for a couple of days last weekend, I made it back to spend some time with my Dad on Father’s Day. Of course, we just sat in his living room with the Reds game on TV, talking mainly about all that my kids were doing.

Yes, I am fortunate to still have my cool “Sports Dad’ and he is still cool, and I don’t think that will ever change. I just hope that someday I inherit some of it.