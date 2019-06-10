Phillip “Phil” Eakins, 74 of Galena Ohio, formerly of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Phil was an Army veteran and retired from the footwear industry and was preceded in death by his mother, Janet I. and brother Millard, Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife Cherryl; daughters, Sherry (Rick) Whittridge and Chanda (Matthew) Williams; grandchildren, Rhett, Charis, Ana; sister Donna Swearingen; nephews Mark and Steve Eakins, and Tim and Todd Swearingen.

His family has chosen not to have services at this time.

Donations can be made in his memory to the Delaware Humane Society.

Arrangements were handled by the Hill Funeral Home in Westerville, Ohio.