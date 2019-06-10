Bertha Nehus, age 84 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. Mrs. Nehus was born on Aug. 22, 1934, the daughter of the late George and Eva (Burton) Whitt in Crites, West Virginia. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John Nehus, Jr.

Bertha was a member of the Brier Ridge Church.

Survivors include her loving husband John Nehus of West Union, Ohio; two daughters Eva York of Hillsboro, Ohio and Michelle Eldridge and Don of Winchester, Ohio; one son, Greg Nehus and Melissa of Winchester, Ohio; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with Johnny Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Family and friends can sign Bertha’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.