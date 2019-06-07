Green Devils in Monday night summer league action

By Mark Carpenter-

As most readers are aware, high school basketball has become a year-round sport and the work that is put in during the month of June is a crucial tool for head coaches to evaluate their talent for the upcoming season. The 10 allotted days of instruction, summer leagues, and shootouts are the “buzz” words of the hoops trade in the summer and all of those are in full swing at the moment.

Coach Nathan Copas and his North Adams Green Devils are gearing up for the 2019-20 season with a team that many will favor to make some noise in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and beyond and on Monday night, June 3, the Devils played host to Paint Valley and fellow SHAC member Whiteoak as part of a Monday night league taking place around the area.

The Devils began the night with a match up with Paint Valley, using the typical summer tale of 20-minute halves with a running clock until the final minute. Using the strong inside out game spurred by point guard Jayden Hesler, shooting guard Cameron Young, and big man Austin McCormick, the host squad pulled away to a 33-23 lead at the halftime break. Then a 7-0 run to begin the second half extended the lead even further as the Devils coasted to the double digit win.

Later in the evening, the North Adams squad, with Coach Copas using a rotation of 12 players, defeated Whiteoak also by double digits to make the evening a clean sweep.

“It’s just the beginning of summer and we are still trying to find those seven or eight guys who will play the bulk of the minutes come December,” said Coach Copas. “I like our length and we will rely on the experience of Cameron, Austin, and Jayden. For us to have the success that we did last year, guys need to invest in getting better this summer and fall.”

“There is a lot of potential there but if it will pan out is yet to be seen.”

The Devils will be in action again on Monday, June 10 at Vinton County and then the following Monday (June 17) at Huntington.