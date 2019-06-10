Donald R. King, 57 years, of Peebles, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital in Batavia, Ohio.

Donnie was born in West Union, Ohio, on Feb. 16, 1962, the son of the late Donald King and Ramona (Foster) King. Donnie worked as a stone mason.

Donnie was preceded in death by his father, Donald King. He is survived by his son Donald King of West Union; and his mother, Ramona King of Peebles. He is also survived by three sisters, Debbie Nichols of Peebles, Donalda Toro of Maryland, and Cathy Pistole of Peebles. Donnie will be missed by his many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Phil Fulton. Following the funeral service, Donnie’s wish was to be cremated.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours from 10- 11 a.m., prior to the beginning of the service, on Wednesday at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Donnie’s name. Please send donations to Ramona King, 116 Conley Road, Peebles, Ohio 45660.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.