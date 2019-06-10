Gene Edward Lewis, of Bradenton, Florida, died June 3, 2019. He was born in Slagle, West Virginia, October 26, 1927, to Charles and Arleen (Wright) Lewis,

Gene was Valedictorian of his high school class in Winchester, Ohio. He served in the Army in occupied Japan, attended WVU and Portsmouth Business College. He retired as General Claim Agent for the Norfolk Southern Railroad In 1987. Gene and his wife loved Florida and made it their home in retirement. Gene and Ruth were avid bowlers, world travelers, and Gene loved his golf and golf buddies.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 59 years, Ruth, daughter Cathy Ann Lewis, brother Robert (Bobby) Lewis, sister Mary Lee Dixon, and brother-in-law Don Dixon.

He is survived by his sister Ruth Ann Williamson of Cincinnati, Ohio; his children, Bonnie (Warren) Grieves of Batesville, Mississippi, Robert Lewis of Bradenton, Florida, and Amy (David) Terry of Vinton, Virginia; grandchildren, Christina Whipkey, Will Potts, Ashley Fink, Christopher Lewis and Brandon Wittmann; three step grandchildren, Mark, Matt and Jennifer Grieves; 21 great-grandchildren; nieces Vicki Olberding and Debbie Caylor; and nephew David Williamson; many great-nieces and nephews; and Bill Tuck, of South Carolina, who was like a brother.

Thank you to Tidewell Hospice and Patty Sweeney, Patrick, and Christina at Also Just Family, in Bradenton, Florida, for their loving care of Dad these past two and a half years.

Interment is June 25 at 9:30 a.m., must arrive 30 minutes early, at Sarasota National Cemetery.