Derril Gene Bissinger, age 65 of Alabama, formerly of Dayton, Ohio passed away May 1, 2019.

He was born Oct. 21, 1953. Derril was the son of Marilyn Gaffin Bissinger and the late Gene Robert Bissinger.

He is survived by his wife Annette of Alabama; daughters. Dee Dee Roberts of Dayton, Ohio, Devon Morse of West Chester, Ohio: and son D.J. Bissinger of Greenville, South Carolina; four granddaughters and three grandsons.

Funeral services was held May 9, 2019 at the river.