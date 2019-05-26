Danny R. Grooms, age 69 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Mr. Grooms was the son of Blanche (Young) Grooms and the late William Ray Grooms. He was born on Oct. 29, 1949 in Adams County, Ohio.

Mr. Grooms was a Deacon at the Bethlehem Church of Christ, and a board member of the West Union Library and the Southern Hills Community Bank.

Survivors include his mother, Blanche Grooms of West Union, Ohio; wife Sharon Grooms of West Union, Ohio; daughter Emily Newman and Ben of San Antonio, Texas; brothers Randy Grooms of West Union, Ohio and Brian Grooms and Teresa of West Union, Ohio; one granddaughter, Ella Newman; niece Alyssa Grooms and nephew A.J. Grooms.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Bethlehem Church of Christ with Tom Claibourne officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the church from 5- 7 p.m.

Memorials can be made to the Bethlehem Church of Christ.

Family and friends can sign Mr. Grooms’ online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.