By Mark Carpenter-

And then there were eight, and one of them is the Peebles Lady Indians. Just days after capturing the school’s first district championship in softball in 39 years, the Peebles Lady Indians were back in action on Wednesday, May 23, traveling to Pickerington Central High School to face the Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans in a Division IV regional semi-final match up of two of southeast Ohio’s top programs.

As expected, the game was a pitcher’s duel between Peebles’ Madison Pierce and Notre Dame’s Cassie Schaefer, two of the best in southeast Ohio, and came down to a pair of crucial base hits by the Lady Indians. The Peebles offense only managed three hits off of Schaefer, but two of them were huge, hits by seniors Kylie Sims and Jerilin Toller that produced the game’s only two runs in a 2-0 Peebles triumph. Pierce was not as sharp as usual on Wednesday, but managed to toss the unique nine-hit shutout, consistently making the big pitches when she needed to, leaving 10 Notre Dame runners stranded on the day as the Lady Indians advanced to the Division IV Elite Eight, matching an earlier run by their basketball counterparts.

“We’ve been battling to get here the last three years, not getting past the district finals,” said Peebles head coach Doug McFarland in his postgame radio interview. “It’s a great feeling and we knew we could play with anybody here. We came out today and stayed right after them and got the win. Coming up here you expect games like this and you just have to put the ball in play and see what happens.”

“The Schaefer girl did a really good but we helped her out chasing that rise ball. Kylie’s hit in the first inning was huge and Jerilin’s hit in the sixth was crucial. Once we got ahead, our nerves wore off and we settled down and played.”

The Lady Titans threatened in the very first at-bat in the top of the first, two on with one out, but when Schaefer was called out for using an illegal bat, Pierce was able to wiggle out of trouble and the Peebles offense gave her all the run support she needed in the bottom of the first. With one out, Marissa Moore slapped an infield hit between third and shot and stole second. After Pierce went down swinging for the second out, clean up hitter Sims jumped on a 2-2 pitch and drove it off the base of the centerfield fence, easily scoring Moore for the 1-0 Lady Indians’ lead.

The Lady Titans placed runners on base in every inning but one, but could never get the big hit to produce any runs. In the top of the third, Dettwiller doubled off the fence with two out, but Pierce coaxed Schaefer into a pop up to third baseman Christian Reed to end the inning. A one-out single by Maddy Suter in the top of the fourth was followed by back-to-back Pierce strikeouts to snuff out another threat.

The score remained at 1-0 until the Lady Indians were able to pick up a huge insurance run in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Kyndell Lloyd lifted a short fly ball to center which was misplayed by Notre Dame’s Ava Hassel, leaving Lloyd safely at first base. She moved up to second on a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt by Avery Storer and then Toller came to the plate and on the first pitch the senior center fielder grounded a base hit up the middle that scored Lloyd to give Peebles the huge 2-0 advantage.

“I think I may have run all the way to the plate with Kyndell on that play,” said McFarland. “We were doing all we could to get her home.”

Pierce retired the Lady Titans in order in the top of the sixth and the Lady Indians went scoreless in their half, setting up what turned out to be a stressful top of the seventh for the large crowd of Peebles faithful. Pierce got the first batter swinging, but that was followed by back-to-back base hits by Baylee Webb and Isabel Cassidy. Hassel went down swinging for the second out and Coach McFarland and his staff chose to intentionally walk Dettwiller to fill the bases.

That brought Schaefer to the plate with the Notre Dame fans on the edge of their seats and the Peebles fans taking deep breaths. On a 1-1 pitch, Schaefer lifted a fly ball along the left field line and Peebles left fielder Storer camped under it and gathered it in for the final out and the jubilant Lady Indians lived for another day, downing the Lady Titans by the final 2-0 count.

“Defensively we were flawless today,” said Coach McFarland. “A lot of our kids never see the ball in a game and all of them did today and they were lights out.”

With the win in the center circle, Piers improved her mark for the senior season to 22-1, scattering nine hits, striking out 10 Lady Titans, and issuing just one walk. Schaefer was tagged with the loss despite giving up just the three hits and striking out 11 Peebles hitters.

“Madison threw a lot of pitches today and I didn’t think she had her best stuff, but she worked the spots and our defense made plays for her.” said McFarland.

The Lady Indians now move to the Division IV regional championship game, back at Pickerington Central on Saturday, May 25 at noon, where they will face off with the Danville Lady Blue Devils with a berth in the state Final Four on the line. The Lady Blue Devils advanced with a 9-5 win over Strasburg-Franklin on Wednesday afternoon.

Look for your only local coverage of the regional title game in the May 29 issue of The People’s Defender.

Notre Dame

000 000 0 —0

Peebles

100 010 x —2

N. Dame Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Cassidy 4-0-3-0, Hassel 4-0-0-0, Dettwiller 3-0-3-0, Schaefer 4-0-0-0, Schmidt 3-0-0-0, Suter 3-0-2-0, Brown 2-0-0-0, Hayslip 2-0-0-0, Collins 1-0-0-0, Webb 3-0-1-0, Team 29-0-9-0.

Extra-Base Hits: Dettwiller 2B, Cassidy 2B

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Short 3-0-0-0, Moore 3-1-1-0, Pierce 3-0-0-0, Sims 2-0-1-1, Reed 3-0-0-0, Brown 2-0-0-0, Lloyd 2-1-0-0, Storer 1-0-0-0, Toller 2-0-1-1, Team 21-2-3-2.

Extra-Base Hits: Sims 2B

N. Dame Pitching:

Schaefer (L) 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K

Peebles Pitching:

Pierce (W) 7 IP, 9 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K