Lawrence McNeilan, age 82 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital. Mr. McNeilan was born Dec. 17, 1936 in West Union, Ohio, the son of the late Milard and Nola (Conn) McNeilan.

Lawrence was the owner and operator of McNeilan Trash for 60 years. He was a member of the Mr. Armenia Baptist Church where he was an Elder, Deacon, Church Leader and Sunday School Leader.

Survivors include his wife, Hazel McNeilan of West Union, Ohio; four daughters, Cheryl Ann (Annie) Green and David of West Union, Ohio, Patty Ream and Mark of Batavia, Ohio, Charlyne Hawkins and Robert of Nashville, Tenn., and Teresa McNeilan of West Union, Ohio; three sons, Lawrence McNeilan, Jr. of Manchester, Ohio, Terry McNeilan and Martha of Peebles, Ohhio, and Junior Shivley of West Union, Ohio; three grandchildren, Terry McNeilan, Jr and Ashley, Darrin McNeilan and Vicky, and Owen Poynter and Dylan; and five great grandchildren, Makayla, Owen, Aron, Colyn, and Paisley.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Tim Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Family and friends can sign Mr. McNeilan’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.