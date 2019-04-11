Ronald W. Brooks, 83 years of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Hospice of Dayton, in Kettering, Ohio.

Ronald was born in Fawcett, Ohio, on July 3, 1935, the son of the late George H. Brooks and Jessie Pearl (Reed) Brooks. Ronald worked as a janitor for the Adams County/Ohio Valley School System until his retirement. In his spare time, Ronald enjoyed woodworking, playing the guitar, and gardening. Ronald attended the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a grandchild; four brothers, James Robert Brooks, Oren Brooks, George Brooks, and Sherman Brooks; as well as five sisters, Agnes Easter, Margaret Preston, Mary Bennett, Thelma Ellison, and Ruby Campbell. He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen (Francis) Brooks, whom he married on July 14, 1956. John is also survived by five daughters, Deborah (Rev. David) Hurd, of Christiansburg, Virginia; Rhonda Kauffung, of Erlanger; Teresa (Steve Miller) Burton, of Batavia; Tina (Robert) Taylor, of Springfield; and Tonya (Michael) Perez, also of Springfield. Ronald’s loss will be mourned by his 12 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Richard Williams. Burial will follow at the Jacksonville Cemetery in Peebles. Following the burial, a fellowship gathering will be held at the Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church, on Scrub Ridge.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.