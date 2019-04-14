Betty R. Kirschner, age 87 of Manchester, Ohio died at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe surrounded by family on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born on Feb. 13, 1932 in Stout, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Inez (DeVoss) Cox. Betty was a homemaker and her happiest times were spent at her home and in her yard. She and her husband, Kenton, spent 25 years in a square dance club and even once traveled from Fort Myers Florida to Canada square dancing.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Leo, Clarence, Herb, Carl, Merlin, Garnetta, and Norma. She is survived by her husband, James Kenton Kirschner, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Betty will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester. Rev. Les Grooms will officiate. Burial will take place at Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service.

Memorial donations may be sent in Betty’s name to Hospice of Hope (909 Kenton Station Dr, Maysville, KY 41056).