Jr. Abbott, age 72 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center. Jr. was born on July 9, 1946, the son of the late Elmer Treber and Agnes (Vogler) Abbott in Brush Creek Township.

Jr. was a member of the Manchester VFW, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, and owner and operator of Abbott’s Body Shop for over 40 years.

Survivors include his loving wife Betty Abbott of West Union, Ohio; two sons, Gary Abbott and Rose of West Union and Troy Davis of West Union; two brothers, Clarence Abbott of West Union and Larry Abbott of Hamersville, Ohio; three grandchildren, Derrick Davis, Trey Davis, and Abby Abbott; and two great-grandchildren, Darius Davis and Destiney Davis.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery with military services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. the day of the service at the funeral home.