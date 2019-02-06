Christina Savon, age 48 of Mt. Perry, passed away on Jan. 30, 2019. She was born on May 27, 1970 to Jesse W. Land and Marsha (Fields) Morris in West Union, Ohio.

Christina graduated from Gahanna Lincoln High School She is survived by her loving husband of 17 year, John Savon; children Sam Fulknier, Caleb Fulknier, and Annalee Savon; mother Marsha (Lynn) Morris; sisters, Adrienne (Michael) Rife and Rebecca (Jeremyn Horsley) Morris; aunts and uncles, Gordon and Jean Booze of Columbus, Ohio and Jim and Dawn Land of West Union; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, several nieces and nephews.

Christina was preceded in death by father Jesse W. Land; grandparents Allen Marshall Fields, Annalee Fields, James Land and Nancy Land.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.