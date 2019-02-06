Joshua Ryan Combs, 38 years of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Joshua was born in Adams County, Ohio, on July 21, 1980, the son of the Brenda (Stephens) Combs and the late Charles Combs. Joshua served in the United States Army. After his military service, he was employed as a laborer in the construction industry.

Joshua was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife, Debra (Lewis) Combs; two sons, Alex Combs of Peebles and Asa Combs of Circleville, Ohio; and a daughter, Allyson Combs, also of Circleville, Ohio. Joshua leaves behind his mother, Brenda Combs of Peebles; and many treasured aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the Louisville Cemetery, in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Dave Hopkins. Burial will follow at the Louisville Cemetery. Military graveside services will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 10- 11 a.m. on Friday morning, prior to the services, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.