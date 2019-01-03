Juanita Spires, age 68 years of Bentonville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Dec, 30, 2018 at her residence. Mrs. Spires was born July 3, 1950, the daughter of the late Walter “Bub” and Edna Faye (Young) Lewis in Manchester, Ohio. Besides her parents, Mrs. Spires was preceded in death by three brothers Jimmy Hanson, Bill Hanson and Rick Lewis.

Survivors include her husband Gary Spires of Bentonville; three daughters, Mindy Green of Ripley, Ohio, Angie Spires of Bentonville, and Shauna Spires of Bentonville; two sisters, Kathy Blevins of Manchester and Tijuana Crothers of Peebles, Ohio; two brothers, Steve Lewis of Manchester and Jody Lewis of Manchester; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Following cremation a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.