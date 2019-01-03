Virgil Allan Stevens, age 53 years of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Mr. Stevens was born Feb. 2, 1965, the son of the late Virgil and Ernestine (Adkins) Stevens in West Union, Ohio.

Mr. Stevens is survived by his wife Tami Roades of Hillsboro, Ohio; three daughters, Alana Wood of St. Cloud, Florida, Gretchen Thomas of Atwater, Ohio, and Samantha Stevens of Peebles, Ohio; two sisters, Brenda Nance of New Carlisle, Ohio and Verlie Stanley of Canada, Ky.; two brothers, Cliff Stevens of West Union and Larry Stevens of West Union; eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2019 at the West Union Cemetery with Cliff Stevens officiating. Burial will follow.