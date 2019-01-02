Roma Hamilton

Roma J. Hamilton, age 83, of Wilmington, Ohio, formerly of Mowrystown, passed away Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 at the Ohio Living Cape May Retirement Community in Wilmington, Ohio.

She was born March 26, 1935 in Brown County, Ohio, daughter of the late Christian Morton Bailey and Rosemont Creager Bailey.

She was a member of the Mowrystown Church of Christ and was a beautician in the Mowrystown Community for several years.

Surviving are daughter, Donna ( Bill ) Meyers of West Union, Ohio; sons, Randy ( Reta ) Hamilton of Hillsboro, Ohio and Rod ( Elnora ) Hamilton of Miamisburg, Ohio. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Rob (Tracy) Meyers, Randi (Tracey) Michael, Ronni (Jeremy) Burton, Alisha Hamilton and Jessica Hamilton; and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Roma was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Hamilton who died Nov. 9, 2001.

Services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 at the Edgington Funeral Home in Mowrystown with Pastor Randy Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the Edgington Funeral Home from 5- 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3.

Contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation or Mowrystown Church of Christ.