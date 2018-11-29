Peggy L. Buttelwerth passed away Nov. 28, 2018 at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Dryden of West Union, and Harry Buttelwerth, her husband of 41 years.

She leaves behind a son, Randy Dryden and wife (Teresa); two grandchildren, Holly Shivener and husband (Nick Shivener) and Dennie Dryden and wife (La Trell); three great grandchildren, Jonathon Flores, Mason Dryden and Jayden Dryden; also the children of Harry, Beverle (Kenneth) Rosemeyer, Harry (Denise) Buttelwerth, Marcia Buttelwerth, and Joseph Buttelwerth; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Esp and Mary Greenlee.

Peggy was a graduate of West Union High School in 1946 and was employed by The Adams County Welfare Department, Legal Secretary for E.R. Greenlee and Attorney Roy Gabbert, and Adams County Home Health, where she retired. She was co-Owner of Dryden’s Tasty Freeze and Peggy Ann’s Dress Shop, both in West Union. She was past Matron of West Union’s Order of the Eastern Star #246 where she was a member for over 50 years.

At the convenience of the family private services will be held in Peggy’s honor at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.