Michael Thomas Burke, age 44 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Mr. Burke was born on Sept. 19, 1974, the son of Michael W. and Denise (Davis) Burke in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Survivors include his parents, Michael W. and Denise L. Burke of Manchester; his wife, Jessica Burke of Manchester; daughter Brooklyn Burke of Manchester; two stepsons, Nickolas Frances and Brayden Francis, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; and one brother, Brian Burke of Stout, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Ebenezer Meeting House in Aberdeen, Ohio with Ken Harmon and Richard Engle officiating. Burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service at Ebenezer.

Memorials can be made to the family of Michael Burke.