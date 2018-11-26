By Mark Carpenter-

The final record was not what the West Union Lady Dragons might have wanted, but on the soccer field in 2018 senior Heidi Hunter made the best of some tough situations to shatter all the scoring marks in the school’s record books.

In what head coach Kevin Hunter described as a “hectic” season, his daughter Heidi was the bright spot as the Lady Dragons struggled with numbers, playing 10 of their 17 games with less than the requisite number of players. “Heidi’s positive attitude, skills, and drive to win kept our girls in every game despite the low numbers,” said Coach Hunter.

As the four-year captain for the Lady Dragons, Heidi rewrote the West Union record books, scoring 31 goals her senior season, adding seven assists, and getting five hat tricks in 17 outings. She has been selected All-Southern Hills Athletic Conference three times, All-District four times, and twice received All-State recognition. She holds the school record for most goals in a game with five and the most career hat tricks with seven. Over her four-year career at WUHS, Heidi racked up 48 goals and 31 assists.