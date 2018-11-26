By Mark Carpenter-

After playing two official quarters in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Preview on Friday, Nov. 16, Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils were right back in action as they traveled across county lines to face the Georgetown Lady G-Men as the two schools matched up in their annual Foundation Game. The Foundation Games are set up to be played just like a regular season contest, making them an excellent tune-up for next week’s regular season openers.

In Saturday night’s battle, the Lady Devils led at every stop and got double figure scoring performances from both Wylie Shipley and DeLaney Harper on their way to a 61-48 triumph over the host Georgetown squad.

North Adams jumped to a 12-9 first quarter lead, getting scores from five different players, including three-pointers from Shipley and the team’s only senior, Grace McDowell. It was Harper who took over in the second stanza, racking up four buckets, while Shipley added another trey and the two teams went to the intermission with the Lady Devils hanging on to a 25-19 advantage.

The halftime respite must have worked for both teams as they combined to score 34 points in the third quarter, 19 of them by the Lady Devils. Shipley had a big quarter with 7 points, Karissa Buttelwerth nailed a three-point goal, and Marah call notched a pair of baskets as the North Adams girls withstood a 9-point period by Georgetown’s Maddi Benjamin to continue to hold the lead, stretched to 44-34 after three.

Though they struggled from the free throw line in the final eight minutes (4-9), the Lady Devils did enough to hang on to their lead and even added to it by outscoring the home team 17-14, making the second half a nice offensive output of 36 points for the visitors. A Carolyn Shupert three-pointer and two baskets by point guard Mary Sonner kept the Lady G-Men at bay and all culminated in a 13-point win for North Adams.

Coach Davis was pleased overall with his team’s play, noting that he only had to use one of “those” timeouts to get his team’s attention before they went on a run that opened thing up a little bit.

As is usually the case in a Lady Devils’ win, eight different players dented the scoring column, led by Harper’s 15 and Shipley’s 13. Buttelwerth scored 8, with Sonner and Call adding 6 apiece.

In the loss, Georgetown was led by Benjamin’s 16 points and 13 from Kennedy Underwood.

The Lady Devils now look to their regular season opener, which will come on Tuesday, Nov. 27 when they will travel to West Union to open the season and Southern Hills Athletic Conference play.

North Adams

12 13 19 17 —61

Georgetown

9 10 15 14 —48

N. Adams (61): Sonner 3 0-0 6, Shipley 5 0-0 13, Buttelwerth 2 3-6 8, Shupert 1 0-0 3, Jones 2 1-5 5, Call 3 0-0 6, McDowell 2 0-0 5, Harper 7 1-3 15, Team 25 5-14 61.

Georgetown (48): Seigla 3 0-0 8, Utter 1 0-2 2, Gregory 1 0-1 2, Benjamin 6 3-5 16, Underwood 4 5-10 13, Thomas 2 0-0 4, Finck 1 0-1 3, Team 18 8-19 48.

Three-Point Goals:

N. Adams (6): Shipley 3, Shupert 1, Buttelwerth 1, McDowell 1

Georgetown (4): Seigla 2, Benjamin 1, Finck 1