By Mark Carpenter-

Coach Nathan Copas and his North Adams Green Devils were in action on Saturday, Nov. 17, playing the second game of a girls-boys doubleheader in Georgetown in the annual Foundation Game, an exhibition game set up to resemble all the facets of a regular season contest. The Green Devils put up a fight, placing a trio of players in double figures, but 23 points from Georgetown big man Noah Pack was too much to overcome as the G-Men pinned North Adams with a 65-56 defeat.

“I felt like we did some things well at times but we have to be more consistent with the stuff we do well and eliminate the bad minutes,” said Coach Copas. “We have to get mentally and physically tougher on both ends.”

A high-scoring first quarter saw the G-Men take a slim 17-15 advantage with the Green Devils doing more than half of their damage from beyond the arc, getting a pair of three-point goals from Seth Meade and another from Elijah Young. In the second frame, North Adams big man Austin McCormick came alive with three baskets, while senior Cody Rothwell began a big night for himself with a three-point goal, and at the half, the host G-Men held a one-point lead at 27-26.

With Pack racking up 8 points, the G-Men began to pull away in the third period, outscoring the Green Devils 19-14, with North Adams getting 5 points each from Meade and Jayden Hesler. That gave the home team a six-point advantage heading into the final quarter, and the held that margin by putting up 19 points again, with Pack accounting for 11 of those. North Adams got treys from Meade and Elijah Young but it wasn’t enough as the home team held on to claim the 65-56 exhibition victory.

The Green Devils placed three players in double figures in the defeat, paced by 15 points from Cody Rothwell. Seth Meade and Elijah Young each scored 14 with Austin McCormick adding 8. North Adams drilled a total of eight three-point goals in the game.

Pack led Georgetown with his 23, with Jackson Gregory adding 18 and Cameron Brookbank 9.

The Green Devils open regular season play on Saturday, Dec. 1 when they travel to Minford. Their first home game will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 4 when they host Batavia, both of those non-conference games.

N. Adams (56): Hesler 2 0-0 5, Rothwell 5 4-7 15, S. Meade 5 0-0 14, E. Young 5 2-2 14, McCormick 4 0-0 8, Team 21 6-9 56.

Georgetown (65): Cahall 1 0-0 2, Galley 1 0-0 2, Brookbank 3 2-4 9, Linville 1 0-0 2, Pack 11 0-0 23, Gregory 8 0-1 18, Cornette 1 0-0 3, Bolington 3 0-0 6, Team 29 2-5 65.

Three-Point Goals:

N. Adams (8): Hesler 1, Rothwell 1, S. Meade 4, E. Young 2

Georgetown (5): Brookbank 1, Pack 1, Gregory 2, Cornette 1