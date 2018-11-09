Walter Johnson Sr., age 78 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Friday, November 9, 2018 at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. Mr. Johnson was born on August 3, 1940 the son of the late George C. & Frances (Lambert) Johnson in Jacksonville, Ohio. Besides his parents he was preceded by three children Eddie, James Harry and Ronald.

Survivors include his wife Linda Johnson of West Union, OH; three daughters Deborah Sears of Hillsboro, OH; Kathy Harmon of West Union, OH; Angel Hoop of Peebles, OH; two sons Ralph Johnson of Patriot, IN; Walter Johnson Jr. of Peebles, OH; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 12, 2018 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Tim Phelps officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11:00 A.M. to Noon.

Family and friends can sign Mr. Johnson’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com