Katherine Nesbitt

Katherine Jean (Stephenson) Nesbitt, age 70 years of West Union, Ohio, died Friday, November 9, 2018 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Nesbitt was born on February 13, 1938 the daughter of the late Willie and Anna Laurie (Whitt) Stephenson in Portsmouth, Ohio. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Chester, Lester, Elmer, and Kenneth Wayne and a grandson Bradley Nesbitt.

Survivors include four sons Jerry Wayne Nesbitt Jr. of Lynchburg, OH; Daniel Ray Nesbitt of Cincinnati, OH; David Keith Nesbitt of Xenia, OH; Jeremy Wade Nesbitt of Peebles, OH; one sister Betty Stephenson of Peebles, OH; five brothers Samuel Stephenson of Orlando, FL; Bill Stephenson, Richard Stephenson, Jessie Stephenson all of Peebles, OH; Joe Stephenson of West Union, Ohio; several grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Freeland Hollow Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M the day of the service.

