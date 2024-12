By Mark Carpenter-

Nine local golfers were recently given All-District honors, including two First-Teamers.

West Union senior Lindsey Daniel was named to the First Team in Girls Division II, while Manchester senior Logan Hayslip earned First Team honors in Boys Division III.

Also honored in Division III Boys were: Second Team- Carson Hall (NAHS), Daulton McDonald (MHS), Dakota Pell (WUHS); Honorable Mention- Luke Hayslip (MHS) and Jacob Pell (WUHS).

In Division II Girls: Second Team- Brooklyn Tolle (NAHS); Honorable Mention- Madison Fulton (WUHS).