By Mark Carpenter –

The community suffered a tragic loss earlier this money when Lorna Seas succumbed to injuries suffered in a traffic accident, but the local cross-country community will be remembering her on Nov. 17 as North Adams High School will host the Lorna Seas Memorial 5K Run/Walk, with all of the proceeds going to the Seas family.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17 at NAHS, with the race starting at 10 a.m. The cost $30 the day of the race without the t-short guarantee. Runners can register online at http://www.getmeregistered.com/LornaSeasMemorial5K.

There will be awards for the top overall male and female runners and walkers, as well as for the first and second place male and female runners in each of the following categories: 10 and under, 11-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and older.

Registration forms are also available at the Defender office at 25 Rice Drive in West Union. For more information, contact Kelley Boerger at kelly.boerger@ovsd.us or at (937) 205-4281.