Chance Wayne Gash, precious baby boy of Dustin Gash and Ashley Spencer was born into the arms of angels Sunday, November 4, 2018 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Chance was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Chad Bradford. Survivors include his parents, Dustin Gash and Ashley Spencer of West Portsmouth, OH; sister Chevi Horsley of West Portsmouth, OH, three brothers Chace Spencer of West Portsmouth, OH, Austin and Jordan Bradford of North Carolina; Paternal Grandmother Ruth Modlin of West Union, OH; Maternal Grandparents Ruby & Michael Spencer of West Portsmouth, OH.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the West Union Cemetery. Family and friends can sign Chance’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com