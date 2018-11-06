Law enforcement searching for four escaped prisoners in Adams County

Courtesy of The Highland County Press, Hillsboro –

Area law enforcement are searching for four inmates who escaped from an Adams County detention facility on Cross Road on Nov. 4.

According to Adams County Sheriff K.R. Rogers, four male inmates walked off Sunday night. All were serving time on misdemeanors, Rogers said, including one inmate who had only 11 days left to serve.

Rogers said deputies from Adams and Highland counties were currently searching for the escaped inmates.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera confirmed that his office was assisting, as was the U.S. Marshals Service Southern District of Ohio. A spokesperson from the U.S. Marshals Service could not confirm the agency’s involvement.

Anyone with information may call the Adams County Sheriff’s office at (937) 544-2314.