Sue Ellen Stivers, 86, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. Sue, a beloved wife and mother, was born on September 20, 1938, in Seaman, Ohio to Howard Curtis and Alice Mae Zimmerman.

She worked as a homemaker and after raising her children, she worked at the Venice Area Middle School, ultimately retiring. She was a resident of Venice, Florida for 37 years, and moved to Tallahassee in 2001 to be near her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd E. “Bud” Stivers and her son, Brad Anthony Barcus.

She is survived by her children, Alyson S. Hill (Pete) of Jacksonville, Florida, H.B. Stivers (Marsha) of Tallahassee, Florida, Curt Stivers of Orlando, Florida and Andy Stivers (Kristy) of Tallahassee, Florida; three grandchildren, Heather Longfellow, Sela Stivers and Logan Stivers; her brother, David C. Zimmerman (Ginny) of Seaman, Ohio; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, located at 5015 Apalachee Pkwy, on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 11:00a.m.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and Big Bend Hospice for their loving care given to Mrs. Stivers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of the following: Big Bend Hospice www.bigbendhospice.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org.