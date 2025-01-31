Dee Ann Werline, 73, of Maysville, Kentucky passed away Thursday, January 23, 2025 at Mercy Anderson Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio.

Mrs. Werline was born in Washington Court House, Ohio on December 10, 1951, the daughter of the late Maynard and Mary Curry Denen. For most of her professional career time, she was involved in financial and business management companies as well as her involvement in Werline Art Studio. Her latest management position was with Carlson Software and Kenton Stories with Spirit. Dee was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and after high school extended her education through Morehead State University, the University of Cincinnati, Southern State College and Franklin University.

She is survived by her loving husband, James Werline; her son Drew Werline and his wife Laura and her grandson Merrick Werline, all of Floyds Knobs, Indiana. She is also survived by two brothers, Patrick Denen (Sherry) of Washington Court House, Ohio and John Denen (Jackie) of Delaware, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Denny Denen.

A memorial visitation will be held at the Lee House Inn, 100 West Front Street, Maysville, Kentucky on Saturday, February 8, 2025 from 2 – 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.