By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The West Union Village Council is navigating a period of significant administrative transition following the reinstatement of Police Chief Larry Anderson, following a short stint on administrative leave, and the resignations of two key fiscal officials. These developments have drawn heightened public attention to the council.

A major focal point of recent council meetings has been the status of Police Chief Larry Anderson, who was reinstated on Thursday, January 16. Anderson had been placed on administrative leave following a decision made during the January 7 council meeting. While his reinstatement marked a resolution to his leave status, the council has not disclosed when or how the decision to reinstate him was reached.

Solicitor Thomas Mayes, serving as the council’s legal counsel, described the matter as “ongoing” but declined to provide specifics, citing the sensitive nature of personnel issues.

Mayor Jason Buda referred all questions about the matter to Solicitor Mayes, further emphasizing the confidentiality of the discussions. When asked for additional details, Mayes reiterated that such decisions will not be publicly discussed.

The reinstatement comes after a week of speculation about Anderson’s future with the department. While the council has avoided addressing the specifics of his leave or reinstatement, their actions have brought attention to the protocols and transparency surrounding executive decisions.

Alongside Anderson’s reinstatement, the council also addressed the resignations of Fiscal Officer Melissa Hall and Treasurer Shelley Gifford, both of which were announced last week. These resignations represent a significant shift in the village’s administrative structure.

Gifford, a respected figure with 28 years of service to the village, retired abruptly. Her departure was acknowledged with unanimous appreciation from the council, which expressed gratitude for her dedication and contributions over nearly three decades. Plans to present Gifford with a retirement gift are underway, and council members took time during their January 14 meeting to reflect on her legacy.

Hall, in contrast, resigned, citing personal reasons, and her resignation was effective immediately. This sudden departure has added urgency to the council’s efforts to maintain continuity in financial operations.

During the January 14 meeting, council members formally acknowledged both resignations and took swift action to address the operational gaps created by the departures. The council voted to remove Hall and Gifford as authorized signatories for the village’s financial accounts. Mayor Jason Buda and Council President Mary Jane Campbell were temporarily designated as signatories to ensure financial operations could continue without interruption.

The fiscal office’s sudden staffing changes have prompted the council to explore immediate and long-term solutions. Council President Campbell has volunteered to assist with day-to-day fiscal office duties temporarily, emphasizing her commitment to maintaining stability during the transition. Campbell, who will serve without compensation in this role, noted that her involvement is a temporary measure while the council works to fill the vacant fiscal officer position.

The council has announced plans to advertise the opening for the fiscal officer role in multiple avenues, hoping to attract qualified candidates quickly. Members stressed the importance of appointing a new fiscal officer as soon as possible.

Despite the administrative challenges, the council has continued to address routine village matters. Additionally, council members acknowledged the efforts of emergency responders during recent severe weather events.

As the council navigates these changes, it remains focused on balancing immediate needs with long-term planning, efforts to address staffing shortages in the fiscal office, and ensure continuity in village operations.

The next scheduled council meeting is expected to include updates on the hiring process for the fiscal officer position, as well as progress reports on ongoing projects. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to stay informed by attending public sessions.