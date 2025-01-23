News Release

HealthSource of Ohio is pleased to announce the addition of Emily Martinez, C-PNP and Lori Wallace, C-FNP to their team, expanding our commitment to providing high-quality, comprehensive health care for Brown County.

Emily Martinez, C-PNP is a board-certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and brings a deep commitment to providing inclusive, compassionate care for children of all ages. Her expertise in pediatric health, coupled with her ability to connect with diverse families as she is fluent in Spanish, makes her a valuable addition to our practice. Emily is seeing patients at HealthSource Georgetown (631 E. State Street).

Lori Wallace, C-FNP is accepting new patients of all ages, from children to adults. Lori, a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, brings experience, compassion, and a commitment to patient-centered care. Lori is here to see patients for everything from preventive care to managing chronic conditions. Lori is seeing patients at HealthSource Mt. Orab (150 Health Partners Circle).

To schedule an appointment with Emily at HealthSource Georgetown, please call (937) 378-6387; to schedule with Lori at HealthSource Mt. Orab, please call (937) 444-2514.

HealthSource accepts most insurance plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance.

For more information visit healthsourceofohio.org.