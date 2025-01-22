North Adams inproves to 9-4 with victory

North Adams’ Jesse Kennedy muscles his way around a Georgetown defender in the first half of the Devils’ big win over the G-Men in the nightcap of the 2025 Coach Young Classic. (Photo by Tim Daulton)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

When Coach Dave Young put a team on the basketball court, he wanted one thing – to win. And he also wanted to dominate his opponent. Coach Young would have been quite proud of the Green Devils on Saturday night because they did both. In the nightcap of the 2025 Coach Young Classic, the Devils faced off with the Georgetown G-Men and from wire-to-wire, it was all North Adams as the host team cruised to a convincing 66-43 victory. The Devils could have faced a letdown after a crucial and emotional conference win over Eastern Brown on Friday night, but that was definitely not the case.

“I’m really proud of our guys but I was a little worried that after last night we might come out flat tonight with a lack of energy,” Coach McCormick told C103 Radio after the win. “But we came out with a lot of energy early and that made a difference. That was the perfect trap game and we had to play through that and take care of business and we did.”

“We keep getting good minutes from our bench and we just have to continue to build on that and have guys step up for us in this second half of the season. North Adams across the chest has to mean something and tonight was a perfect example of that. These kids have worked their tails off and it is showing now.”

It was a huge night for Devils’ senior Breestin Schweickart and he made the game’s first early statement, nailing a three-pointer on his team’s first possession, which was followed by another long distance bomb from Konnor Rogers that made it 6-0. With 4:45 left in the opening quarter, Schweickart took a lob and acrobatically laid it in, was fouled and converted the free throw for a 9-0 North Adams lead. Another Schweickart bucket and another lob in transition score by the senior guard followed by a Jesse Kennedy three-pointer and it was 16-0. The G-Men finally got on the board on an Austin Miles basket but Schweickart finished off his incredible quarter with a bucket that gave his team a commanding 18-2 lead over the stunned G-Men.

The G-Men found a little bit of their footing in the early minutes of the second period, some strong play from senior Aiden Werner to cut the gap to 20-7. The two sides then swapped three-pointers, Rogers for North Adams and Aiden Johnson for Georgetown, but a following 9-1 Devils run capped by a pair of Connor Young free throws sent the home team to the halftime break firmly in control, up 32-13.

Schweickart added two buckets early in the third frame to increase the North Adams lead to 36-15 and the second half of the frame turned into a three-point shootout, beginning with consecutive treys from the Devils’ Carson Osborne and Georgetown’s Austin Miles. Before the third quarter ended, five more long distance volleys found the bottom of the net – two more by Miles and one from Isaiah Ernst for the G-Men with the Devils getting two more from Osborne. Georgetown’s Werner got the final basket of the third period, one which ended with North Adams still comfortable in front 54-35.

The fourth quarter played out rather odd, beginning with the Devils scoring the first 12 points, book ended by three-pointers from Schweickart and Thaddeus Moore off the bench. That gave the home team a 66-35 advantage, but the final eight points of the game went to the G-Men and included a three-ball from freshman Jevin Sponcil. When all was said and done, it was the Devils easily picking up their ninth win of the season by the final score of 66-43.

Breestin Schweickart led the winning Devils with 26 points, joined in double figures by Konnor Rogers with 10. Carson Osborne had 9 for North Adams, all coming on a trio of third quarter three-pointers.

Senior Austin Miles and Aiden Werner led the Georgetown scoring attack, with 12 and 11 points respectively.

The win over Eastern Brown on Friday night kept the Devils unbeaten in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference at 7-0, with a current three-game advantage in the loss column over both Eastern and Peebles. They faced a very tough conference road when they traveled to Fayetteville to face the Rockets, who are tied for the lead in the small school division of the SHAC. On Friday, January 25 , North Adams will host the Fairfield Lions in another conference battle. The Devils stand at 9-4 overall.

Georgetown

2 11 22 8 —43

North Adams

18 14 22 12 —66

Georgetown (43): Sponcil 2 0-0 5, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Miles 4 1-2 12, Louden o 0-2 0, Bertram 0 1-2 1, Ernst 3 2-2 9, Werner 4 3-4 11, Team 15 7-12 43.

N. Adams (66): Rothwell 2 0-0 4, Young 2 2-2 6, Kennedy 1 0-0 3, Rogers 4 0-0 10, Osborne 3 0-0 9, Moore 1 0-0 3, Schweickart 9 6-7 26, Davis 2 1-2 5, Team 24 9-13 66.

Three-Pointers:

Georgetown (6)- Sponcil 1, Johnson 1, Miles 3, Ernst 1

N. Adams (9): Kennedy 1, Rogers 2, Osborne 3, Moore 1, Schweickart 2