On Tuesday January 28, there will be a Food-For-All Mobile Pantry at the Adams County Fairgrounds in West Union.

TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200% at or above the federal poverty line apply. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Please bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address.

If there are any questions please contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food-For-All Coordinator at (513) 672-3720.

This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers.

Volunteers are needed to help distribute the pantry items please contact April Hoak.