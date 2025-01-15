By Mark Carpenter
People’s Defender
North Adams High School will once again be the site for a full day of hardwood action as the annual Coach Young Classic returns will a full slate of eight high school basketball contests, five of those featuring teams from Adams County. The Classic honors the memory of long-time North Adams boys basketball coach Dave Young and his brother Mark.
The schedule for the day will play out as follows:
• 10 a.m. – Ripley vs. Huntington Ross
• 11:30 a.m. – West Union vs. Portsmouth Clay
• 1 p.m. – Whiteoak vs. Wellston
• 2:30 p.m. – Manchester vs. Western Latham
• 4 p.m. – Peebles vs. South Point
• 5:30 p.m. – Eastern Brown vs. Blanchester
• 7 p.m. -North Adams vs. Albany Alexander (Girls)
8:30 p.m. – North Adams vs. Georgetown
Admission for the Classic is $10 per person but that includes all eight games if fans choose to make a full day of it.
On top of the basketball excitement, fans attending the Classic can eat well, with a concession menu that will include Amish donuts, grilled chicken sandwiches, pizza burgers, cheesy breadsticks, pizza, hot fudge cake and sweet tea.