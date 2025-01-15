By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

North Adams High School will once again be the site for a full day of hardwood action as the annual Coach Young Classic returns will a full slate of eight high school basketball contests, five of those featuring teams from Adams County. The Classic honors the memory of long-time North Adams boys basketball coach Dave Young and his brother Mark.

The schedule for the day will play out as follows:

• 10 a.m. – Ripley vs. Huntington Ross

• 11:30 a.m. – West Union vs. Portsmouth Clay

• 1 p.m. – Whiteoak vs. Wellston

• 2:30 p.m. – Manchester vs. Western Latham

• 4 p.m. – Peebles vs. South Point

• 5:30 p.m. – Eastern Brown vs. Blanchester

• 7 p.m. -North Adams vs. Albany Alexander (Girls)

8:30 p.m. – North Adams vs. Georgetown

Admission for the Classic is $10 per person but that includes all eight games if fans choose to make a full day of it.

On top of the basketball excitement, fans attending the Classic can eat well, with a concession menu that will include Amish donuts, grilled chicken sandwiches, pizza burgers, cheesy breadsticks, pizza, hot fudge cake and sweet tea.