By Julia McCane-Knox

Exciting library events await you this January! Dive into a world of imagination, learning, and creativity at your local libraries this January! With a wide variety of programs tailored for all ages, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Mark your calendars and bring your family and friends to these enriching and entertaining events.

Storytime is the perfect way to spark a love for reading while enjoying themed activities, songs, and crafts. On Tuesday, January 14 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library, immerse yourself in an underwater adventure during Mermaid Storytime. Sing “The Mermaid Song,” craft a shimmering paper mermaid, and play a fun mermaid fishing game. We’ll wrap up with a reading of “Mermaids Fast Asleep” by Robin Riding. Let your inner lion roar during Lion Storytime on Wednesday, January 15 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. Create a vibrant lion fork painting, sing cheerful songs and enjoy “The Tawny Scrawny Lion” by Kathryn Jackson.

Save the day at Superheroes Storytime at the Manchester Library on Wednesday, January 15 at 11 a.m. or Thursday, January 16 at 5 p.m. Channel your superpowers with the song “I’m a Superhero,” craft a popsicle stick hero and dive into “Superfrog!” by Michael Foreman.

Llama love a good story! Check out Llama Storytime on Thursday, January 16 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. Sing “Happy Llama, Sad Llama,” create a paper bag llama and enjoy the beloved story “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney. At the end of each of our Storytimes, you will receive Enrichment Kits packed with book recommendations, phonics activities and art projects for continued learning at home.

Can’t make it to Storytime? Visit us for Playtime in the Library on Wednesday, January 15 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Manchester Library. This sensory-rich experience encourages creativity, vocabulary building and socialization all through play. Reconnect with your child and watch them thrive in this fun and engaging program.

Older kids aged 6 – 11, don’t miss After School STEAM Adventures on Wednesday, January 15 at 3 p.m. at the North Adams Library. Get hands-on with Lego challenge cards and build something amazing.

Teens aged 12 – 18, learn a little about yourself at Teen Time: Quiz Fun on Thursday, January 16 at 2:30 p.m. at the North Adams Library. Test your knowledge and uncover your animal match, fashion style and more.

Adults, January is your month to relax and recharge with creative outlets. Join us for a Pinterest Party to craft Pinterest-inspired creations on Monday, January 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the West Union Library. This is your chance to connect, unwind and get crafty. Additionally, you can make unique resin keychains, necklaces, or earrings during a Resin Crafting Workshop on Thursday, January 16 at 3:30 p.m. at the Peebles Library. If coloring is more your style, you can enjoy a peaceful afternoon of creativity at the Adult Coloring Club on Friday, January 17 at 2:30 p.m. at the Manchester Library. Let your stress melt away as you bring beautiful designs to life.

Don’t miss out on these amazing events! Whether you’re crafting, exploring stories, or building new skills, there’s plenty to enjoy. For more event details, visit the library’s online calendar of events or call your local library: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Moreover,