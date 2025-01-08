News Release

Twenty-six graduates of Southern State Community College’s Practical Nursing program were recognized during a December 12 pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro.

Graduate Pheonix Elliott opened the evening ceremony, followed by administrative greetings from SSCC President Dr. Nicole Roades and SSCC Dean of Health Sciences/Director of Nursing, Dr. Julianne Krebs. Graduate Jessica Thomas delivered closing remarks.

The 2024 Practical Nursing graduating class includes (*denotes college honors):

: McKenzie Powers of Winchester; Kaylee Rosselott and Jessica Thomas* of West Union From Brown County: Brittney Bennington of Ripley; Dakota Luther of Hamersville; Tabetha Moore and Emmalee Rockey of Georgetown

From Clermont County: Molly Hopkins of Amelia, Brittany Myers and Samantha Rolsen of Batavia; Savannah Swader of Bethel

From Clinton County: Jenna Jett and Sumera Roberts of Blanchester; Kassie Renner and Reba Young of Wilmington

From Fayette County: McKenzie Brill of Washington C.H.

From Highland County: Grant Benner of Greenfield; Pheonix Elliott* and Danielle Wright* of Hillsboro

From Pike County: Kaitlynn Barnett of Peebles

From Ross County: Ashley Barker*, Jessica Blair, Ashley Cunningham, and John Daunt of Frankfort; Kelsey Brown of South Salem

Dr. Julianne Krebs, Southern State’s Dean of Health Sciences/Director of Nursing, offered the graduates a final charge – “Graduates, you have demonstrated competencies in the key areas of patient-centered care, clinical judgment, professionalism, teamwork, collaboration, quality improvement, safety, and communications including informatics to fulfill the requirements of the curriculum – Congratulations!”

“I encourage you to be the nurse who provides “true care” and strives to meet the unique needs of each patient,” she added.

For more information about Southern State’s health sciences programs, please visit www.sscc.edu/academics/programs/health-sciences.shtml.

To learn more about Southern State Community College, please call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu. Spring semester begins January 13, 2025 and registration is underway.