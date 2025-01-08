Retiring Ohio Representative Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) released the following statement after his bill, the VSO Equal Tax Treatment (VETT) Act, was recently signed into law by President Joe Biden.

“I’m grateful to see this bipartisan law signed into law by the President. Veterans Service Organizations offer vital support and a sense of community to Americans who wore our nation’s uniform and sacrificed so much for our country. This law makes needed reforms to the tax code that will help VSOs grow and maintain their memberships without having to risk losing their ability to receive tax-deductible charitable donations,” said Rep. Wenstrup.

Background: