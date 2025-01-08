Retiring Ohio Representative Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) released the following statement after his bill, the VSO Equal Tax Treatment (VETT) Act, was recently signed into law by President Joe Biden.
“I’m grateful to see this bipartisan law signed into law by the President. Veterans Service Organizations offer vital support and a sense of community to Americans who wore our nation’s uniform and sacrificed so much for our country. This law makes needed reforms to the tax code that will help VSOs grow and maintain their memberships without having to risk losing their ability to receive tax-deductible charitable donations,” said Rep. Wenstrup.
Background:
- A provision in the Federal tax code currently prevents Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) from accepting tax-deductible donations unless they maintain a membership of at least 90 percent wartime veterans.
- Current rules exclude veterans who joined and served after the Vietnam War and prior to the Persian Gulf War in 1991 from being considered “wartime” veterans.
- The VETT Act will permit all Congressionally-chartered VSOs to receive tax-deductible donations regardless of wartime membership.
- Federal tax policy should encourage Americans to donate to these invaluable institutions that support our nation’s veterans.