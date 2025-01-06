Matt’s Take

Do you really think blaming the Chiefs is the right thing to do after Cincinnati had another slow start and was sitting at 4-8? Come on now. Do you think Cincinnati would play starters and risk injury if they clinched and had one loss to possibly let the Chiefs in? The answer is no. The season is over and the Bengals have no one to blame but themselves, as you can’t wait until you are 4-8 to realize that there is talent on the team. Frustrated is an understatement.

· Ja’Marr Chase is the Triple Crown Winner, Joe Burrow had the most yards and touchdowns, Trey Hendrickson had the most sacks, the Bengals had a fourth place schedule, Joe was healthy all year, and Cincinnati missed the playoffs. How?

· Many people that we could blame or games we could look back on including the Patriots loss week one, that fourth down penalty against the Chiefs, multiple McPherson missed field goals, that Chargers meltdown, the Steelers blown loss, and the defense not figuring out how to play decent until the Cowboys game.

· Frank Pollack and Lou Anarumo, if this team was serious about wanting to win next season, I wouldn’t get too comfortable.

· Injuries, just as any other team, destroyed this roster, specifically the offensive line.

· Let’s not forget to blame the front office for letting Reader walk. Rankins, I don’t know what sickness you have, but golly…The guy got the bag and barely played due to sickness. Prayers for him, as that must be one serious illness!

· Evan McPherson, you ruined so many games for me this year. 16-22 this season and he ranks 37th in field goal percentage, 20th in XP percentage, and was nearly dead last in points scored by a starting kicker. Hey, that Super Bowl run was fun though.

· The Steelers fans that don’t even really like the Steelers, but just say they do to antagonize Bengals fans- most annoying fans in football. It’s like your local Michigan fan with zero ties to Michigan. Keep seeking attention.

· Seeing another wasted Joe Burrow year pains me, as you can see around the league how hard it is to find someone of his caliber.

· Trey Hendrickson deserves Defensive Player of the Year. He doesn’t get the recognition he deserves. You certainly can’t give it to Watt after Cody Ford made him look like a rookie, can you?

· If I had the reins, Zac Taylor would be out of Cincinnati as soon as the snow cleared up. However, plan on Taylor being here for the next two seasons, if not longer. He’s not going anywhere.

Officially Baseball Season

With some areas in the region having 18 inches of snow, now felt like a great time to officially declare it baseball season in the McAdow household. We will celebrate by crossing our fingers that Nick Krall does something with this outfield before it’s too late. The Reds have a manager who has been a proven winner. Now give him the tools and try to bring winning baseball back to Cincinnati already. 80 short days until Opening Day. I know a few free agents that would be massive upgrades over Cincinnati’s current outfielders. Make a move!