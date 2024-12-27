By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Editor’s Note: A previous article incorrectly identified Larry Anderson as formerly being the Chief of Police in New Boston, that is not the case. Anderson was the Operations Lieutenant in New Boston.

Larry Anderson, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, has officially stepped into the role of Chief of Police for West Union, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a vision for a stronger, community-focused department. Anderson aims to rebuild the department’s reputation and operations from the ground up.

Anderson’s journey to leadership has been shaped by decades of service. Starting his career with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, he dedicated over 25 years to roles that included advanced crash investigations, commercial enforcement, and leadership during critical incidents, including riots and military plane crashes.

“I’ve been looking at moving to the position of Chief for several years now,” Anderson said. “This opportunity came as a bit of a fluke when a friend from the Highway Patrol contacted me about the position. After some discussions and negotiations, here I am.”

Anderson’s post-retirement career is equally impressive. He has served in various leadership roles, including a lieutenant with the Piketon Police Department, a major with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and an operations lieutenant with the New Boston Police Department. In each role, he has honed his ability to lead by example, develop officers, and manage complex departmental operations.

“During my time in New Boston, I was responsible for crash investigations, road operations, firearms, and overall department management,” Anderson explained. “Those experiences gave me a well-rounded perspective on what it takes to build and maintain a successful police department.”

The West Union Police Department has faced significant challenges in recent years, leaving Anderson with the monumental task of starting fresh. Upon his arrival, he found the department operating with minimal staff.

“When I started, there was only one full-time officer, and he left after a week,” Anderson shared. “Right now, I am the West Union Police Department, but I’m actively working to change that.”

He’s already taken steps to address the staffing shortage, including plans to hire a full-time officer and a part-time officer, with approval from the town council. “This is just the beginning,” Anderson said. “My goal is to create a full-time, self-contained police department that can serve the community effectively.”

For Anderson, rebuilding the department isn’t just about staffing; it’s about establishing a culture of professionalism and trust. “As Chief, I see myself as the personality of the department,” Anderson said. “My demeanor, ethics, and conduct will set the standard for the officers I hire.”

He plans to instill core values of fairness, ethics, and professionalism in every aspect of the department. “You can’t spend 30 years in law enforcement without developing a certain code of ethics and conduct,” Anderson said. “That’s what I want to bring here. My officers will understand that our job is to protect this community and to do it with integrity.”

Anderson’s outsider status has been viewed as a potential asset by many in the community. “I’ve heard from a lot of people that being from another county and having no personal connections here might be a good thing,” he said. “It allows me to focus solely on what’s best for the department and the community.”

To the residents of West Union, Anderson offers a simple but powerful message: watch. “I’m not going to make big promises or tell you what I’ll do. Instead, I’ll let my actions speak for themselves,” he said.

Anderson believes that community support will be key to the department’s success. “I want to create a department that the people of West Union can be proud of,” he said. “But I can’t do it alone. With the support of the community, the council, and the mayor, I believe we can make it happen.”

He also acknowledges the challenges that come with the job. “In law enforcement, there are always going to be tough decisions that upset some people,” Anderson said. “But nothing I do is personal. I’m here to enforce the law fairly and equally and to serve this community to the best of my ability.”

Anderson has already started building relationships with local leaders and law enforcement counterparts, including incoming Adams County Sheriff Kenny Dick. “I’ve met with the current sheriff and the incoming sheriff, and I’m optimistic about the direction we’re heading,” Anderson said. “Good communication between agencies is essential, and I’m committed to fostering those relationships.”

Despite the challenges, Anderson is excited about the opportunity to lead the West Union Police Department into a new chapter. “This isn’t about adding another title to my resume,” he said. “I’m here to make a difference. I’m here to rebuild this department and serve the people of West Union.”

As Anderson settles into his role, his focus remains steadfast: building a professional, ethical, and community-focused police department from the ground up. His leadership marks a new era for law enforcement in West Union.