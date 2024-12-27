Thomas C. Downing, 87, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2024 at his residence. He was born August 25, 1937 in Mayslick, Kentucky to George (Boss) and Florence (Bailey) Downing. He was a lifetime farmer, a firefighter for the Wayne Township Fire Department until he became a Wayne Township Trustee, where he served for 36 years. He was also a member of the Winchester Masonic Lodge #236, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati and the Army National Guard. Tommy loved to bowl, was a proud supporter of the North Adams girls and boys basketball programs as well as the Adams County Junior Fair exhibitors. He attended the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Velma Jane (Naylor) Downing and son, Thomas Chad Downing

He is survived by daughters Barbara (Tim) Shipley and Leslie (Bradley) Jones, both of Winchester; grandchildren, Jacqueline (Andrew) Stitt, David Shipley, Madelin Shipley, Braylie and Kenlie Jones; great granddaughter, Ruthie Stitt; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10 a.m. at the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Dan Harrison and Chris Johnson will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Maysville Cemetery. Visitation will be held onThursday, January 2, 2025 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the church with Masonic services at 7:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chad Downing Memorial Scholarship Fund, Attn: Leslie Downing-Jones or the W3CU.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.