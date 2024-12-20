By Ryan Applegate

In the quiet countryside of Adams County, where the winter nights are dark and still, one family’s Christmas light display stands out as a radiant celebration of the season. At 39 Shumaker Road, just off Hoop Ridge Road, the Parker family’s dazzling holiday tradition is much more than a spectacle of lights. It’s a heartfelt tribute to the meaning of Christmas and a source of joy for the local community.

Michael Parker, the creative mind behind the display, explained the inspiration that drives his family’s efforts year after year. “Keeping the true meaning of Christmas, which is Jesus Christ,” Parker said. This message is woven into every glowing light and synchronized melody, providing a bright reminder of faith, hope, and joy during the holiday season.

The display features around 9,000 LED lights, all perfectly synchronized to music in a 30-minute show. Using an intricate system of six Light-O-Rama controllers, Parker creates sequences that bring the lights to life in time with the music. “I use controllers tied together on a network with software that allows me to create and display sequences,” Parker explained.

The show includes seven holiday-themed songs that can be heard on 91.1 on your car radio, offering something for everyone to enjoy. Families in cars line up along the road each night, captivated by the stunning choreography of lights and sound.

“The attention to detail is what makes our light show special,” Parker said, noting that programming the sequences is a labor of love.

While the lights only shine during the Christmas season, the work behind the display spans the entire year. “We start preparing year-round,” Parker said. The most time-intensive aspect is programming the lights to music, which requires an extensive amount of planning and precision.

The physical setup begins a week before the display opens, with Parker and his family arranging props across the yard and on the house. Proper storage and careful assembly of the props ensure the display’s longevity and quality year after year.

The family also takes safety seriously, securing taller props with stakes and cables to prevent wind damage and ensuring all elements of the display are stable and functional.

For the Parker family, the light display has become a cherished tradition. This year marks their eighth season of illuminating their home, and it has grown into an event the community looks forward to each holiday season.

“My wife teaches at Peebles Elementary, and she constantly receives feedback from kids and staff about the display,” Parker said. “Many of my co-workers have also made it a yearly tradition to visit.”

The display’s impact goes beyond the immediate neighborhood. Parker shared that participating in local competitions, such as the “Light Up Adams County” contest, has helped spread the word and attract more visitors each year. The display has even won accolades, cementing its place as a local holiday favorite.

Despite its size and complexity, the Parker family’s display is energy-efficient, thanks to the exclusive use of LED lights. LEDs consume significantly less electricity than traditional incandescent bulbs, making the display more environmentally friendly and affordable to run.

When asked about the energy usage, Parker said, “Very little.” The family’s conscious choice to use energy-efficient lighting reflects their commitment to sustainability, even as they expand their display year after year.

One of the secrets to the display’s charm lies in its personal touches. Parker handcrafts many of the props himself, a cost-saving measure that also allows him to customize the display. Over the years, the family has added new elements, growing the display into the masterpiece it is today.

“We started small and add props almost every season,” Parker said. This gradual approach has made the project manageable and ensures each addition fits seamlessly into the overall design.

For those inspired by the Parker family’s display and considering creating their own, Parker offers practical advice: “Start small and expand as you get more comfortable with the process. It’s easy to get confused and overwhelmed when first introduced to this type of project.”

Parker emphasized the importance of patience and attention to detail, especially when creating music-driven light displays.

Beyond the technical challenges and long hours of preparation, the true reward for the Parkers lies in the joy their display brings to others. “The joy that my kids have while watching the show keeps me doing it year after year,” Parker said.

For the family, the highlight of the display is its message: celebrating Christ’s birth. “Spreading the joy of Christ’s birth is my favorite part of it all,” Parker shared.

The family is already planning new features and additions for next year’s display, driven by a desire to make each season bigger and brighter. “I’m already planning for additions for next year,” Parker said enthusiastically.

For now, visitors to Adams County can enjoy this year’s show nightly throughout the holiday season. The Parkers’ display is more than just lights—it’s a labor of love that brightens the winter darkness and brings people together.

Whether it’s the glow of 9,000 LED lights, the captivating musical synchronization, or the heartfelt message behind it all, the Parker family’s Christmas display is a shining example of the holiday spirit in action.

If you’re in the area, make time to visit 39 Shumaker Road this holiday season to experience the magic for yourself.