By Julia McCane-Knox

As the holiday season approaches, at the Adams County Public Library, we are filled with festive cheer and excitement to celebrate with our wonderful community. Please note that all library branches will be closed on Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25 in observance of Christmas, as well as on Tuesday, December 31 and Wednesday, January 1 for New Year’s. We wish you a warm and wonderful holiday and look forward to welcoming you back when we reopen.

When we reopen, will continue the festivities with New Year’s Storytime at the West Union Library on Thursday, December 26 at 11 a.m. Together, we’ll sing cheerful songs, craft our own DIY noisemakers, and enjoy a reading of “Happy New Year, Pooh!” by Kathleen W. Zoehfeld. If you can’t make it to the morning session, join us that evening at 5 p.m. at the Manchester Library for another round of Storytime magic. This session will feature the song “New Year’s Day,” the creation of colorful New Year’s crowns, and the same heartwarming tale about Winnie the Pooh’s holiday adventures. Storytime Participants will receive Enrichment Kits filled with five days worth of book recommendations and activities designed to develop phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art.

If crafts are more your style, don’t miss Crafternoon at the Manchester and West Union Libraries. These events are for children aged 6 – 11. At the Manchester Library on Thursday, December 26 at 2:30 p.m., we’ll create a New Year’s countdown chain while sharing light refreshments and lively discussions with friends. Crafternoon continues at the West Union Library at 3:30 p.m. on December 26 where we’ll make festive New Year’s Eve poppers, guaranteed to add a bit of sparkle to your celebrations.

Families looking for a playful way to spend time together will love Holiday Family Game Time at the North Adams Library on Saturday, December 28 at 11 a.m. Gather around for a variety of board games, card games, and puzzles that cater to players of all ages and skill levels. Whether you’re aiming for a competitive win or just some good-natured fun, this event promises an engaging and laughter-filled morning.

What better way to wrap up the week than with a magical movie experience? Bring the whole family to the Manchester Library on Saturday, December 28, at 1 p.m. for an enchanting family matinee. Enjoy a beloved holiday movie while munching on buttery popcorn — a perfect way to relax and revel in the holiday spirit. No registration is required, so just bring your loved ones and prepare for an afternoon of joy and wonder.

This holiday season, the Adams County Public Library is your destination for fun, creativity, and connection. We hope to see you at these delightful events as we celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of another. Let’s make it a season to remember! For more event details, visit the library’s online calendar of events or call your local library: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Moreover, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest library news.