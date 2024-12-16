Matt’s Take

While the Bengals might have a losing record, they certainly put together the most entertaining games week after week. 37 points for Cincinnati, 10 combined turnovers, and 25 combined penalties – but hey, the playoff hopes are alive. What exactly is it going to take for the Bengals to make the playoffs? A lot, but let’s dive in:

· Cincinnati has to go 3-0 over the final three weeks (Browns, Broncos, Steelers)

· Dolphins need to lose one more game

· Colts need to lose one more game

· Broncos or Chargers need to go 0-3

In the words of Lloyd Christmas, “So you’re telling me there’s a chance?” While I don’t think this team finds a way to the playoffs, I can promise you that no team in the AFC wants to see this offense squeeze into the playoffs. I think a McPherson field goal or the fourth down penalty against the Chiefs will haunt them in the coming weeks and bring this season to a close, but for now, let’s just enjoy being mathematically still in the hunt.

Silent Reds

While other teams in the division are making big moves, the Reds have remained silent since the India-Singer trade. The front office has made it clear that they are in the market for a big bat, but have yet to connect on a deal. As teams begin to make trades and free agents find homes, names that come to mind in being a good fit for this club include Anthony Santander, Teoscar Hernandez (not happening), Joc Pederson and Jesse Winker. Ensuring this team brings in a power bat is a necessity in order for this team to truly contend in 2025, as running out last year’s crew will not be enough. Since Eugenio Suarez left the Queen City, this team has desperately missed having someone that can change the score of a game in one swing at any given time. No more silence, let’s get this roster ready to go and not be late for the party and settle.

Luke Waddell joins Matt’s Take

Loveland High School graduate and a player in the Atlanta Braves organization, Luke Waddell kindly joined Matt’s Take this week. Luke has worked up the ranks in the organization and found himself playing AAA ball in 2024. In his minor league career, he is batting .259, has impressive OBP numbers, and continues to make his hometown proud with his continued success as a professional.

Q: As a Loveland High School graduate, what is your favorite high school sports memory?

A: Well, my freshman year our football team won the state championship so that was pretty special. Playing in Canton on the Hall of Fame field in the snow is something I’ll never forget. My favorite though was probably just my junior and senior years of playing all sports because it was the last year I was able to play with all the guys I grew up playing with. So many years playing with a bunch of guys in youth sports all the way into high school. It’s always my favorite to look back and think about all those memories with them.

Q: What are your goals for the 2025 season?

A: Just getting better every day. I can’t really control anything except what I do every day so I just want to be healthy and be able to play every day.

Q: What are you looking to improve the most before Spring Training?

A: Really everything. I want to be faster, stronger, quicker. I’m just trying to polish everything I can so I can be at my best by the start of the season.

Q: If you ever had a chance to make it back to Cincinnati, would have interest in the Reds organization?

A: Yeah, of course. I can’t really control that at all but it’d be really cool to come back here. I remember going to games growing up and Cincinnati has a great fan base. Being able to be close to family like that would be really cool.

Q: What advice would you give young athletes in the Cincinnati area who want to follow in your footsteps of playing baseball for a career?

A: Just go out and play. I think sometimes people think there needs to be specialized training too early. When you’re young just go play baseball and that’ll help you the most. Then when you get older you can really specialize and train specific baseball skills but going out and playing will help the most.

Q: What is the most interesting baseball story you have?

A: Can’t really think of anything specific, but it’s been a lot of fun being on a ton of different teams. Meeting guys from all over the country. I’ve met a lot of great guys and have made a lot of great relationships that I’ll have forever.

Ben Verlander joins Matt’s Take

Throughout the baseball community, one of the most knowledgeable analysts in the game is certainly Ben Verlander. He is a Fox Sports MLB analyst, host of the Flippin’ Bats Podcast, former professional baseball player, and is the brother of Justin Verlander. Ben previously has made some bold predictions regarding the Reds in the NL Central and I was lucky enough to talk baseball and pick the brain of Ben regarding Cincinnati.

Q: What is the biggest weakness of this Reds roster currently in your opinion?

A: I think the Reds weakness right now is in the outfield. I think one big bat needs to be added to add depth to the outfield and their lineup.

Q: What were your thoughts on the Terry Francona hire?

A: I absolutely love the Francona hire. I’m in on this Reds team just as I was last year. But better health this year along with a HOF manager is going to be huge for this young team.

Q: Do you believe the Reds won the Singer-India trade?

A: I do believe the Reds won the trade. Although it can be seen as a win/win. But the Reds just ran out of room for India. And to be able to flip him for Brady Singer is huge.

Q: What are your expectations for Elly De La Cruz for the upcoming season?

A: Elly De La Cruz will continue to take another step forward in 2025. The goal should remain the same as last year. Continue to improve the approach and plate discipline. That will continue to develop and he will continue to get better and better

Q: What is your way too early, NL Central prediction for 2025?

A: My way too early prediction for the NL Central in 2025 is that we will have a 3 team race between the Cubs/Brewers/Reds. If the Reds can add one more bat they can win a very winnable