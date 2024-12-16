Itha Jane Jarvis, 85, of Ripley, Ohio, died Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. Itha was born September 2, 1939 in Lebanon, Missouri. She was preceded in death by parents, James Henry Groves and Lucille C. Groves.

Itha is survived by three daughters, Patty (Greg) Reeves of Manchester, Mary Jane Wescott of West Union and Lucille Farrow of Bentonville; one son, James (Debbie) Jarvis of Manchester; nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

The visitation was held from 11 a.m. – noon on Monday, December 9, 2024 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The graveside funeral service was hel at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2024 at the Kirker Cemetery in Liberty Township in Adams County with Pastor Johnny Jones officiating. The interment was at the Kirker Cemetery in Liberty Township in Adams County.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated served the family.

