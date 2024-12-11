Mary Louise Ames, 77, of Otway, died Wednesday, December 11, 2024. She was born January 11, 1947 in Springfield. She was preceded in death by parents, Lunda Ramey and Cynthia Ellen Poplin; brothers, Russell Poplin, Cecil Ramey, Benny Ramey; and sister, Shirley Ramey.

Mary is survived by spouse, John Stewart Ames; one son, John Ames, Jr. of Otway and one daughter, Janet (Ronald) Tewell of Otway; three grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica) Ames of Otway, Jeremy (Angel) Frickie of Flat Rock, Michigan and Kevin (Casey) Frickie of Orlando, Florida; six great-grandchildren, Justin, Sean, Braylen, Lillie, Mackenzie and Owen; one brother, Orville Janie) Ramey of Otway; and two sisters, Leatha Collier of Columbus and Virginia Johnson of Otway.

Mary loved to crochet, make crafts and baking. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The visitation is at noon on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2024, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The interment is at the Moores Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

Friends can sign condolences at www.LaffertyFuneralHome.com.