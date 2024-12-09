Clara Frances Frump Polley, 86, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 4, 2024, in her Clarksville, Ohio home. Clara was born to the late Russell Clement and Vera Lucille Ward Frump on April 16, 1938, the day before Easter. She was born in Chillicothe, Ohio at Chillicothe Hospital and lived in Kingston, Ohio.

Clara lived in several different places before settling in Summit Hill. Clara graduated from Huntington High School in 1956. She was a member of the Beulah Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union, but joined the Springfield Church of Christ in Christian Union after she was married and had moved to New Carlise, Ohio. She and her husband, the late Howard W. Polley, Sr., were married in Beulah Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union, March 13, 1966, then moved to Wilmington, Ohio five years later. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in March of 2016. Her husband passed away in April 2016. They were blessed with three children, Howard W. Polley, Jr of Wilmington, Saundra Kay (Michael) Juniet of Clarksville and Melinda Sue (Glenn) Jones of Wilmington.

In addition to her children, Mrs. Polley is survived by seven grandchildren, Kirstin E. (Matthew) Easterling, Paul B. (Julia) Turner Jr., Elizabeth M. Jones, Drew M. Juniet, Kendall G. Herrin (Mike Thomas), Rev. Alexandria G. (Timothy) Channels and Matthew D. Jones; three great-grandchildren, Peytyn G. Easterling, Paul B. Turner III, Oliver W. Thomas and three special little boys. She is also survived by her siblings, Maurice Frump and Rodger (Anna) Frump and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Joyce Polley, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

After moving to Wilmington, Ohio, she joined the Wilmington Church of Christ in Christian Union, then after three years joined the Wilmington Church of the Nazarene in 1973, which was the beginning of the new church. Rev. Ira East gave her the position of nursery teacher, which she held about 20.5 years. She also served on the church board, children’s bible quizzing director, Nazarene Missions Treasurer, a church delegate many times for the church, along with singing in the choir and assisted in other areas. She loved her church and all the people in it. Clara liked to share The Lord is my God and I have served Him a long time. She stated she was first saved at about the age of eight, then again at the age of 11 or 12.

Clara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2024 at the Wilmington Church of the Nazarene, 2193 Wayne Rd., Wilmington, Ohio. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 16, also at the Wilmington Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow in Clarksville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wilmington Church of the Nazarene, Nazarene Missions International, P.O. Box 841, Wilmington, OH 45177.

Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family.

For more information visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.