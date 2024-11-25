Martha Jane “Peg” (Young) Ralston, age 101, died on November 24, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born on,September 6, 1923 in West Union, Ohio to Bert Oakley and Mary Belle (Shultz) Young.

She is survived by three sons, Edwin of Hamersville, Michael (Jeanne) of Cincinnati and Todd (Darlene) of Cincinnati; six grandchildren, Julie Ralston, David (Stephanie) Ralston, Kelly (Nicholas) Werner, Jesse B. Ralston, Nicole (fiancé Zakary Fisher) Meyer and Jacob Meyer; five great-grandchildren, Lucy and Gavin Ralston, Landon and Mason Werner and Lincoln Salvador; sister, Margery Grace Young of Cincinnati; brother, Edward Young of West Union, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Jesse E., in 1987; parents; brother-in-law, Robert Buchner; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Young and Joyce Young; her infant twin granddaughters, Michelle and Emily Ralston; and her daughter-in-law, Connie Ralston.

She graduated from West Union High School in 1942 and was the last surviving member of her class. Her first job was in West Portsmouth, Ohio as a domestic for eight dollars per week. Afterwards she worked at Crawford & Frame Dry Goods and Later Davis Five and Dime store in West Union. She moved to Cincinnati in 1945 and worked on an assembly line soldering wires for radios at the (Crosley) Avco Company. She continued to work there until her marriage to Jesse on February 19, 1955. She was a lifelong member of Beasley Fork Christian Union Chapel. She worked for the Cincinnati Police for 42 years as a school crossing guard.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2024 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the Beasley Fork Christian Union Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beasley Fork Christian Union Chapel and/or Hospice of Cincinnati.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.