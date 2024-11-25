Chichi Conrad Meyer, 82, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2024 at Monarch Meadows in Seaman. She was born May 15, 1942 in Adams County, daughter of the late Ted and Armada “Blondie” Pence Foster. She was married to the late Kendall Lee Meyer. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Kory Franklin; and her sisters, Bonnie Greenlee and Glenda Moore.

She is survived by her son, Theodore “Monte” (Sharon) Meyer; daughters, Shelle (Jason) Franklin and Robin (Jeff) Miller; grandchildren, Staci (Zach Stierhoff) Miller, Jake (Jenny) Miller, Karissa (Creed Perdue) Franklin, Lillian Meyer and Maleah Meyer; great-grandson Connor Miller; and great-grandbaby Stierhoff on the way.

Chichi will be cremated. The family will hold a private memorial graveside service, at their convenience, at the Manchester Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

